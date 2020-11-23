Three men found in lorry trailer in Clondalkin

Monday, November 23, 2020

Digital Desk Staff

Gardaí in Clondalkin are investigating possible immigration offences following the search of a lorry this afternoon.

At approximately 4.20pm today, a lorry arrived at Park West, Clondalkin after coming into the country via Rosslare Port earlier today.

Gardaí directed the driver to open the lorry, where three men were found located in the trailer.

The three men are currently being held in Ballyfermot Garda station receiving medical attention.

The trailer has been detained for technical examination and an investigation is ongoing.

Gardaí are making no further information available at this time.

