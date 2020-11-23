Woman killed in Westmeath road collision

Monday, November 23, 2020

Digital Desk Staff

A woman in her 40s has died after the car she was travelling in collided with a lorry in Co Westmeath.

The incident occurred at approximately 1pm this afternoon in the townland of Glascarn in Rathconrath.

The lorry driver, a man in his 40s was uninjured.

The road remains closed tonight pending an investigation by forensic collision investigators. Local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses or those who may have camera footage, including dash-cam footage to contact them.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Mullingar Garda Station on 044 938 4000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More National News

No flu vaccine supply issue says HSE, despite pharmacy shortages

Monday, 23/11/20 - 9:43pm

‘Teams that win titles tend to celebrate’: CMO advises against blame game

Monday, 23/11/20 - 8:47pm

RTÉ bosses meet with Gardaí over pictures of retirement gathering

Monday, 23/11/20 - 7:35pm