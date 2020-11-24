4-year-old girl receives €3.3m interim settlement over care at Coombe

Ann O'Loughlin

A 4-year-old girl with cerebral palsy, who had sued over the circumstances of her birth at the Coombe Hospital, Dublin, has settled her High Court action with a €3.3 million interim settlement.

The Coombe Hospital also apologised in court and expressed “sincere apologies” for “the failings in relation to the care provided” to Rosie Slevin and her mum.

In a letter from the Master of the Coombe, Professor Michael O’Connell he added: “We accept that these should not have happened.”

Professor O’Connell said he would also like to acknowledge the many challenges the Slevins have faced as a result of the treatment afforded to Rosie and how traumatic this has been for them.

I am truly sorry for the distress that this has caused to you and Rosie

“I am truly sorry for the distress that this has caused to you and Rosie,” he concluded.

Rosie’s father, Kevin Slevin told the court his daughter is a beautiful little girl. “My little girl is beautiful. She lights up every room,” he said.

Mr Justice Kevin Cross was told liability had been admitted in the case in February this year and a settlement achieved after mediation. The interim settlement will cover Rosie’s needs for the next five years when the court will assess her future care needs.

CTG traces

Rosie Slevin, Glenealy Road, Crumlin, Dublin had through her mother Deborah Slevin sued the Coombe Hospital over the circumstances of her birth on August 20th, 2016. It was claimed, among other issues, there was a failure to identify and act on abnormal and pathological CTG traces, which monitor the foetal heartbeat and a failure to deliver the baby in a timely fashion.

Approving the settlement Mr Justice Kevin Cross said Rosie is non-verbal, but more importantly she is a wonderful little girl. He said it was a good settlement which will provide for Rosie.

The Slevins solicitor Roger Murray said the family welcomed the early admission of liability in the case. He said the letter of apology takes away some of the hurt “but will never undo the injury suffered by Rosie”.