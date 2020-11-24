Another drop in Carlow Covid cases

Tuesday, November 24, 2020

THE number of Covid-19 cases in Co Carlow continues to fall, according to latest figures.

There have been 28 cases of Covid-19 in the Carlow Local Electoral Area (LEA) during the two-week period between 3-16 November. The Covid rate in the Carlow LEA (123 cases per 100,000) was marginally above the national average of 121.

The biggest drop was in the Bagenalstown LEA with only six cases being detected and a Covid rate of 38 cases per 100,000. Tullow LEA held largely consistent at 12 cases in the period and a rate of 64 cases per 100,000.

The cumulative number of cases in the county is 614 as of 20 November.

