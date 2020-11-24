Carlow learner drivers face six-month wait for test

CARLOW learner drivers could be waiting six months to sit their driving test as a major backlog currently exists.

More than 1,100 learner drivers are waiting to take their test in Co Carlow.

Local driving instructor Edward Sheehy of Pass ’N’ Go Driving School believes that more testers are needed in Carlow. He said there are typically two testers working in Carlow, but some weeks there could be just one.

“There should really be three,” he added. “You could be waiting six months for a test. The RSA (Road Safety Authority) has a lot to answer for in waiting times.”

The most recent figures show a pass rate of around 50% in Carlow, which highlights the large number of retests that take place.

Learner drivers also have to undertake 12 mandatory driving lessons. A learner driver can apply for a driving test before taking the lessons, but the lessons must be completed before an application can be made.

Deputy Kathleen Funchion raised the Carlow waiting list in the Dáil recently.

The Sinn Féin TD said: “People are also being encouraged not to take public transport due to Covid, but what should a person do if he or she is in a rural town or village in Co Carlow and cannot get to a job or cannot apply for certain jobs? Many jobs now require a person to have a full licence. I often get contacted by people who have maybe been offered a job on the condition that they have their full licence, are getting it or where the expectation of a job is there if they can fulfil that requirement. It is extremely difficult if there are 1,119 people waiting for a test.”

In response, junior transport minister Hildegarde Naughton outlined that driving tests were temporarily suspended in March and only resumed in mid-July.

“There has inevitably been an increased level of demand due to the consequent backlog. Unfortunately, due to social distancing and other public health and hygiene requirements, service capacity has had to be considerably reduced. This means that customers are experiencing longer waiting times than was the case before the service was suspended. Level 5 restrictions, which took effect for six weeks on 22 October, mean that driving tests are now only available to those who are involved in essential services, including essential retail work. While I regret the inconvenience caused, public safety must remain of paramount importance.”

Currently, theory tests are not taking place and minister Naughton said the RSA had been contacted to see if it could move this service online.