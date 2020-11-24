Carlow tractor boys release rousing song for children’s hospital

THE Carlow to Cork Tractor Club has added another string to its bow with a rousing country hit.

The group recently launched the instantly catchy Cork bound and back to raise awareness of the group and the Children’s Health Medical Foundation at Crumlin Hospital.

Performed by Carlow town’s Benny Culleton and written by James Murphy from Garryhill, the song is inspired by the hit Eastbound and down from the film Smokey and the Bandit.

Cork bound and back, throttle back and tippin’, we’re gonna do what they say can’t be done is the opening refrain to the fast-paced tune and it doesn’t let up from there.

Over the years, the Carlow to Cork Tractor Club has raised hundreds of thousands of euros for the Children’s Health Medical Foundation at Crumlin Hospital.

In a year of hampered plans, Brendan Byrne said the club needed a boost.

Brendan had talked about it with a work colleague and Smokey and the Bandit super fan James Murphy, who quickly penned a piece inspired by the harmonies of Jerry Reed’s Eastbound and down.

“He probably shouldn’t be writing a song while at work,” joked Brendan.

Singer Benny Culleton was known to many in the club and came on board to add his ample talents, while James Lakes provided studio time for the recording.

Richie Kavanagh of Garryhill Productions put together the video, which features footage of the club’s previous runs, along with a moving scene of a young child receiving treatment at Crumlin.

“Ritchie has done a huge amount of work. Without him, it would not work,” said Brendan.

Fellow club member Jimmy Dee added: “The piece with Crumlin adds greatly to it. It pulls on the heartstrings of that little boy getting treatment.”

The video can be viewed on the group’s Facebook page and YouTube by searching for ***Cork bound and back***.

The group is also planning – restrictions and weather permitting – to hold its annual tractor run on Saturday 5 December. If travelling between counties is permitted, the convoy will head down to Cork and return to Carlow within 20 hours. It will ensure the group will not stay over in another county, but allow for a break when they reach Cork.

“I checked it out and it’s fairly accurate how long it will take,” said Brendan. “It will allow for a small stop at the Ramble Inn in Halfway, Cork.”

All things going well, the club will leave at 4am in the morning. The club has also teamed up with Carlow Weather to ensure driving conditions are safe when the event gets underway.

People can donate on www.tractorrun.com.