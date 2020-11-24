Cllr Wallace calls for ‘revenge porn’ to be made a criminal offence

By Suzanne Pender

A LOCAL councillor has called for so-called ‘revenge porn’ to be made a criminal offence following the publication of private images, videos and other content in a massive leak by Irish men online.

Cllr Adrienne Wallace’s comments follow a statement from the Victims Alliance, which became aware of an issue where people are using internet forums to share intimate images into mega files.

The scale of the problem is said to be in the tens of thousands and the common thread is that these images are being shared without consent.

A petition calling on the Irish government to sign the Harassment, Harmful Communications and Related Offences Bill into law has been signed by nearly 30,000 people.

“This is a shocking reminder of how deeply ingrained misogyny is in society,” said cllr Wallace.

“The leaking of these images and videos are a violation of women’s privacy, consent and bodily autonomy. A large number were also taken without knowledge or consent in changing rooms or while women were sleeping. Attacks like this are a symptom of the same sickness that sustains other forms of sexism and even violence against women.”

Cllr Wallace remarked that, unfortunately, under Irish law, there is no penalty for such violations or recourse for victims.

“While legislating to make revenge porn a criminal offence is a start, it should not be the end. As a society, we need to look at how and why so many men have toxic attitudes to women and to sex.”

Cllr Wallace concluded that there can sometimes be a culture of victim blaming emerging in attacks like this and an attitude of ‘well, if you didn’t want this to happen, you shouldn’t have taken the pictures’.

“In response to that, we must very clearly say ‘cop on’. It’s our body, our choice, but likewise, we maintain control over the consent around these images. While women bear the brunt of sexism, this brand of toxic masculinity hurts men, too. We need to begin educating ourselves and younger generations to embrace equality, consent and positive, healthy attitudes to sex and sexuality,” said cllr Wallace.