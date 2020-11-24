Cottage rescued by TV show

By Elizabeth Lee

A PRETTY century-old cottage in the historic village of Kiltegan got a complete makeover after it featured on the RTÉ One TV programme Home Rescue.

Architect Róisín Murphy, builder Peter Finn and a team of clutter-busters came to Rose Cottage in the beautiful village of Kiltegan, where Martin McKenna lives. “I lived in a cluttered box and they turned it back into a home for me. I love it; I’m delighted with it,” Martin told The Nationalist.

Martin moved to the picturesque village in Co Wicklow about four years ago and, after refurbishing the bathroom and kitchen of the cottage single-handedly on a very tight budget, the resourceful Martin was stopped in his tracks by heart problems just a few months after moving in. With the solo renovation project stalled, clutter consumed the cottage, filling what was supposed to be Martin’s bedroom with everything from old tools to a lawnmower. Things got out of control and with little space left he was forced to sleep in the sitting room.

Martin works long hours and has a sizeable commute from Kiltegan to south Co Dublin, where he works as a lorry driver for the Dun Laoghaire/Rathdown Council. By the time he got home every evening, he was too tired to face into clearing the clutter and finishing the renovation. “It all became too much for me. I couldn’t handle it on my own,” Martin confessed.

His daughter-in-law Louise applied to RTÉ’s Home Rescue programme and the team took on the challenge of Rose Cottage.

Róisín turned Martin’s makeshift bedroom into the plush living room it was supposed to be, reconnecting it to the garden by turning a window into a door out to the garden. And while builder Peter and the crew set about finishing the sizeable renovation that Martin started, Róisín invited Martin’s son to paint the exterior of the cottage true blue for the Dubs fan.

“Yes, I live in a blue cottage now. I’m delighted with it all. I come home from work exhausted and all I need to do now is relax and enjoy being here. They’ve made my house a home,” concluded Martin.