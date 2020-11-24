Covid-19 in Ireland: latest county-by-county data

Muireann Duffy

As the country waits for the announcement of eased restrictions next week, Ireland’s 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 is now 107.8 according to the National Public Health Emergency Team.

This figures is down from the high of 300 recorded by the European Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (ECDC) on October 27th.

The falling rate of the virus has been welcome news for decision makers, with the Cabinet meeting today to discuss potential routes out of the current Level 5 lockdown.

Despite a progress ‘stalling’ in recent weeks, Taoiseach Micheál Martin insists that Level 3 and subsequent Level 5 measures have worked in suppressing the virus.

On October 21st, the day before Ireland entered the second national lockdown, Cavan had a 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 of 909.7. That number now stands at 89.3.

On the same date, Meath had the second highest rate, 590.6, followed by Monaghan with 402.4. These counties now have incidence rate of 116.9 and 112.4 respectively.

Wexford reported the lowest incidence rate in the two-week period from November 10th to 23rd, followed by Laois and Kerry.

Border counties continue to record higher numbers than other areas of the country. Donegal has the highest incidence rate, followed by Louth, but 375 cases of the virus reported in Limerick over the past two weeks has left the Munster county just south of the 200 cases per 100,000 mark.

Dublin continues to record varying rates across its eight Local Health Office (LHO) areas, the lowest being Dublin South with 68.3, followed closely by Dublin North on 68.7.

In contrast, Dublin South East and North Central have rates more than double of those in the less effected areas, reporting 163.3 and 178.5 respectively.

In Northern Ireland, progress has been slower despite a ‘circuit breaker’ lockdown which was extended by one week to November 20th, with another two-weeks of heightened measures due to begin on Friday.

The Northern Ireland Department of Health announced 79 additional cases of Covid-19 today and 11 Covid-related deaths.

Meanwhile, south of the Border, 226 cases of the virus have been notified today, with six deaths.