Covid-19: six deaths and 226 cases confirmed

By Digital Desk Staff. Additional reporting by PA.

The Department of Health has confirmed six further deaths and 226 new cases of Covid-19 in the Republic.

Of the cases notified today, 64 are located in Dublin, with another 41 in Donegal, 23 in Tipperary, 13 in Limerick, 12 in Louth, 12 in Wicklow, and the remaining 61 in 16 other counties.

Tonight’s cases saw a slightly older median age of 42 years old, with 56 per cent of the cases under 45 years of age.

A further 11 people with Covid-19 have died in Northern Ireland, with another 79 confirmed cases of the virus recorded in the last 24-hour reporting period.

However, the region’s Department of Health said data on lab tests carried out through the NHS nationwide programme was lower than normal on Tuesday and could be subject to change.

A total of 50,143 people have now tested positive for Covid-19 in Northern Ireland since the pandemic began.

It comes as three households will be allowed to mix for up to five days in a plan to allow families to reunite at Christmas in the UK, Government sources have said.

Ministers from across the UK met Tuesday to consider plans to allow families to reunite, bringing together the devolved administrations, including that of Northern Ireland.

Meanwhile in the Republic, details have begun to emerge surrounding the country’s exit from lockdown and the restrictions set to remain in place over the Christmas period.

The National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) has moved its weekly meeting forward to Wednesday, and Government will listen to the group’s advice before finalising a plan on Thursday or Friday.

It is expected that the country will move to Level 3 “with modifications”.

It was reported today that hairdressers and gyms may be allowed to open from next week, while current restrictions on nursing home visitations are expected to be eased as Christmas approaches.

However, restaurants may have to wait until later in December to reopen, while restrictions on travel could also be eased later in December to allow small family gatherings for Christmas.

The decision to extend the Pandemic Unemployment Payment (PUP) to the end of March was approved by Cabinet on Tuesday morning in a move intended to give people “peace of mind.”

A warning has been issued that the Government will not be able to please everyone with how they decide to exit Level 5, according to the Minister for Public Expenditure.