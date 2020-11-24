Death notices and funeral arrangements

Joseph (Doney) Curran

Linkardstown Avenue, Tinryland and formerly of Ballybar Upper, Tinryland, Carlow, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loving family, on 24 November at St Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny.

Beloved husband of the late Mary, much loved father of John, Martin and Joe and cherished brother of Pat, Eamonn, Anthony, Nancy, Kathleen, Anne and the late Dan, Sean, Anthony and Margaret.

He will be sadly missed by his loving partner Mary and her daughter Jennifer, sons, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, daughters-in-law Mary, Caroline and Catherine, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at his son Joe’s residence, Linkardstown Avenue, Tinryland (R93 C8W2). Removal from there on Thursday at 10.30am to St Joseph’s Church, Tinryland, arriving for Funeral Mass at 11a.m.

Burial afterwards in the adjoining Cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to The Friends of St Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny.

Karen Kenny

Milltown, Garryhill, Carlow, R21 KA61

Unexpectedly, after a short illness bravely borne. Sadly missed by her heartbroken parents Paddy and Josephine, brothers Paddy and Adam, sister Nicola and their partners, Caroline, Danielle and Ryan, her beloved and cherished nieces, Abie, Sarah and Kate, nephew Rian and godchild Leah Murphy, aunts, uncles, relatives, friends and colleagues.

May Karen rest in peace

The Kenny family would like to thank the staff in St. James’s Hospital, Dublin, for the care provided to Karen. Due to current restrictions, a private wake will take place at Karen’s residence on Tuesday from 2pm to 8pm. Funeral to arrive at Drumphea Church for requiem Mass at 12 noon on Wednesday, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery .

The funeral Mass can be viewed on WATCHLIVE.IE on Vimeo at https://vimeo.com/482530044

Those who would have liked to attend the funeral but cannot due to current restrictions may leave a message on the condolence link below. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to Eist Cancer Support https://www.idonate.ie/1412_eist-cancer-support-centre-carlow.html

House strictly private on Wednesday please.