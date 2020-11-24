Highest detection of crime in 2019 related to drug offences

Kenneth Fox

The highest detection rate of crime in 2019 was regarding drug related offences, according to data from the Central Statistics Office (CSO).

New data shows that controlled drug offences accounted for 87.9 per cent of all detected crimes in 2019.

The lowest rate of crime detection in 2019 were sexual offences which accounted for just 12 per cent of detected crimes.

The latest data from the CSO shows that the detection rate in 2018 for sexual offences has risen from just over one in ten (11 per cent) when measured a year ago to closer to one in five (18.7 per cent) as more investigations are completed.

Their data also found that a suspected offender has been identified and sanctioned in almost two-thirds (65.5 per cent) of homicides reported in 2019.

Crimes per head of population are also higher in Dublin than anywhere else in the country for most crime types, but detection rates were lower.

Data governance controls

A crime is considered detected when An Garda Síochána have identified and sanctioned a suspected offender for the crime. Detection rates for the same period tend to increase over time as more investigations are concluded.

Commenting on the release, Sam Scriven, statistician, said: “Recorded Crime Detection 2019 is the second annual publication of statistics on crime detection since An Garda Síochána introduced new data governance controls targeted at improving data quality in the recording of detections in 2018.

“Detection rates for crimes reported in 2019 were found to be broadly similar to the detection rates for 2018 crimes which were published a year ago.”

He added that updated detection rates for crimes reported in 2018 show the extent to which additional crimes from 2018 have been detected within the last twelve months.