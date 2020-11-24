House party and event organisers to face €500 on-the-spot fines

Digital Desk Staff

The details of new on-the-spot Covid-19 fines have been published.

They include a €500 fine for organising an event indoors or outdoors, including house parties.

There is also a €150 fine for attending a parties or events while and €80 fine may be issued to people not wearing a facemask on public transport or in shops.

The Bill allowing for fixed penalty fines was signed into law on October 25th but the amounts for each breach had not been decided at that point.

A joint-statement issued by the Department of Health and Department of Justice today said “the vast majority of Irish people have followed the guidance and advice”.

However, it adds that the new enforcement powers were made necessary by the “small cohort of people who are ignoring the advice, ignoring the guidance, and putting themselves and others at risk”.

According to the Departments, there will be five categories of enforcement; non-penal, penal, relevant provision, fixed penalty provisions and dwelling event provisions.

‘Penal’ and ‘non-penal’ enforcement refers to whether a person in breach of a public health measure can be prosecuted, while ‘relevant provisions’ allows for licensed premises to be shut for the day, or for longer in the case of further offences.

For dwellings, Gardaí have “additional powers to direct people to leave the vicinity of a dwelling if they have a reasonable suspicion that an event in contravention of regulations is going on”.

This allows gardaí to direct the occupier of the house to clear all visitors and can require them to provide their name. However, gardaí cannot enter the premises under these provisions.

Anyone who fails to comply with directions from the Gardaí could face a fine of up to €1,000, one month in prison, or both.