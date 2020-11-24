Limerick man wanted in Bulgaria requests report on prison conditions

Paul Neilan

A Limerick man jailed for serious drug offences in the early 2000s and who is wanted in Bulgaria for a drink-drive conviction is seeking a report on prison conditions there before his extradition hearing can continue, the High Court heard today.

Jonathan Collopy (34) of St Mary’s Park, Limerick City, is wanted in Bulgaria after he was convicted in his absence to serve an 18-month sentence for drink-driving.

His barrister, Ms Katherine McGillicuddy BL, told Mr Justice Paul Coffey that Mr Collopy was arrested on November 5th of this year on foot of a European Arrest Warrant (EAW) issued by Bulgarian authorities.

Ms McGillicuddy said that the 2016 matter was one of “history and some complexity for a single offence and conviction warrant”.

French arrest

Counsel said that in 2019 that Mr Collopy, a father of five, was arrested in France on an EAW “but his surrender was refused by the French authorities”.

Ms McGillicuddy said that there was an issue with prison conditions in Bulgaria and that an expert report was needed to substantiate her points of objection.

Counsel asked for the matter to be put back to facilitate the preparation of the report and Mr Justice Coffey adjourned the case to December 21st for mention.

Mr Collopy was granted bail last week by Mr Justice Paul Burns despite Garda objections.

That sitting of the court heard that Mr Collopy was jailed in 2004 for serious drugs offences.