Man who assaulted his wife gets suspended sentence

A MAN who assaulted his wife received a three-month suspended sentence at a sitting of Carlow District Court last week.

The man, whose name cannot be revealed to protect the identity of the injured party and their children who witnessed the incident, was given the sentence amid concerns from Judge Geraldine Carthy that he had not shown “genuine remorse”.

The defendant had been convicted of assault at Hanover, Carlow in 2018. Details had been heard at a previous sitting and a probation report on him was submitted to the court.

Judge Carthy said the report indicated that the man had not displayed “genuine remorse” for the incident and probation services suggested an adjournment for the defendant to engage with the MEND service.

“It’s a very negative probation report,” she said. “There seems little point (of adjourning) if there is no genuine remorse.”

Defending barrister Maurice Bardon said the incident stemmed from a breakdown in the relationship and access to children.

The court was told the details of the assault were in dispute, but Judge Carthy noted that gardaí believed the victim’s version was more likely than the defendant’s.

Judge Carthy described the incident as “disgraceful”.

“It’s extremely serious. Your client is possibly facing a sentence here.”

After a brief adjournment for the defendant to consult his barrister, Mr Bardon said his client accepted the seriousness of the offence.

“There are no excuses,” he said. “He apologises. He did not take into consideration fully the feelings of his wife.”

Judge Carthy said she would have “grave concerns” for the children who had witnessed the incident and imposed a three-month sentence, suspended for 12 months.