Third lockdown may be ‘necessary’ in new year, Varadkar warns

By Digital Desk Staff

A third lockdown may be needed in January following Christmas celebrations, according to the Tánaiste.

Leo Varadkar has warned the Government must avoid the risk of a third wave of Covid-19 being caused by Christmas socialising.

Mr Varadkar said while restrictions should be eased next week, they should not go too far.

“I believe we should seek to ease restrictions next week, but not so much that it requires us to return to Level 4 or 5 for a prolonged period in the new year,” he said.

“A short third period of enhanced restrictions may well be necessary in January or February, but we should try to avoid it being a prolonged one.”

Open discussion

Speaking in the Dáil this evening, Taoiseach Micheál Martin said there were some in the Republic who “prize a return to certain activities over the safety of society as a whole.”

However, he added there was “overwhelming evidence that the Irish people accept the need for vigilance, for personal responsibility and targeted restrictions.”

“Let no one be in any doubt, thousands of lives have been saved by the combination of these restrictions and the personal commitment of the Irish people to limit the spread of the virus,” Mr Martin said.

Ahead of a Government debate over an exit plan from current restrictions in the Dáil on Tuesday, Mr Martin said he was “determined” to have an open discussion.

As we look forward to the next stage, complacency will remain our enemy

“I see this as an opportunity for deputies to contribute to discussions before key decisions are taken and to be able to give their perspectives on how we will move forward,” he said.

Mr Martin remarked upon Ireland’s progress in curbing the spread of the virus, saying it had the second lowest incidence of the virus in the European Union.

However, he warned a second wave was “not over by any means.”

“If there is one thing we know now, it is that taking the virus for granted is the foundation for its spread,” he said.

“As we look forward to the next stage, complacency will remain our enemy. We are not yet in a position to return to normality or close to normality.”

Cabinet Ministers will meet again on Thursday or Friday to finalise the plans for the next month, following a meeting with the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet).