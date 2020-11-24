Warm tributes paid to retiring council official Máire Murphy

By Suzanne Pender

A LIFETIME of service to Carlow County Council was acknowledged at a recent council meeting with the retirement of Máire Murphy following an incredible 40 years in the local authority.

Cllr John Pender led the tributes to the Grange woman at the November meeting of the council and spoke of her efficiency and diligence over four decades in the corporate services department. “She was always available to everyone, extremely helpful, capable and absolutely meticulous in keeping the voters’ register up to date,” he said. “As people know, she was always a very early starter, often one of the first into the office every morning.

“She will be missed by us and all her colleagues and we wish her well in her retirement: may she have a long, happy and healthy one,” added cllr Pender.

During her tenure, Máire worked alongside a number of former county secretaries – Niall Bradley, Jim Kearney and later director of services Gerry O’Byrne, as well as county managers including Michael Boyce, Matt O’Connor and Tom Dowling, before moving into another area of corporate services – the voters’ register for the county.

Cllr Tommy Kinsella also wished to “convey his gratitude to Máire”, while cllr Fintan Phelan described Máire as “a pleasure to work with”.

“When we watched this week the slow pace of voting in America, we know that here in Carlow it’s all managed extremely well … thanks to the efficiency of Máire, who was always very easy to work with,” he said.

Cllr William Paton described Máire as “an absolute lady” and “helpful in the extreme”.

“She did Trojan work in corporate services,” added cllr Paton.

Cllr Andrea Dalton described Máire’s 40 years as a “lifetime of service to Carlow County Council and the people of Carlow”.

Cllr Fergal Browne remarked that Máire would be missed and also wished her well in her retirement, a sentiment echoed by all in the chamber.

Cllr Arthur McDonald requested that all council employees, like Máire, who retire during the pandemic, be asked back in when this crisis is over to allow them to be “thanked properly”.