Weekly nursing home visits expected under eased restrictions

Digital Desk Staff

Current restrictions on nursing home visitations are expected to be eased as Christmas approaches to allow residents one scheduled visit a week.

The Cabinet is meeting today to discuss reopening the country following the six-week Level 5 lockdown, during which visits to nursing homes were only permitted on ‘compassionate grounds’.

It is thought the country will be moved to Level 3 of restrictions, which would still see a limit to nursing home visits, as reported in the Irish Times.

The National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) will meet tomorrow to establish their recommendations, with a decision on the new measures expected on Thursday or Friday.

However, the Health Surveillance and Protection Centre (HSPC) has been drafting guidelines for nursing homes which are expected to be distributed in the coming days.

Sources say the new guidelines will allow weekly visits to residential care centres, with Nursing Homes Ireland assisting the HSPC to create “practicable and implementable guidelines for visits”.

Nursing Homes Ireland cheif executive, Tadhg Daly said Christmas was an important time for families, adding that care centres were conscious of the need to balance “the threat of Covid with the safety of residents”.