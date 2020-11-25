Calls for Carlow school to apologise for comments to female students

Digital Desk Staff

Calls are being made for a Carlow school to apologise after female students were told to not wear tight-fitting clothes in PE, as it could be distracting staff.

The instruction to students has been widely condemned, with an online petition gaining thousands of signatures.

It emerged on Tuesday that female students in Presentation College Carlow were addressed in year assemblies on Friday, telling them not to wear leggings, roll their skirts or tighten their jumpers as it was ‘too revealing’.

Male students in the school were not included in the assemblies.

Labour’s education spokesperson, Aodhán Ó Ríordáin, says the situation is not acceptable.

“I think if an issue exists with a particular student and what they are wearing to school, that can be addressed in a proper fashion with the student themself and their parents, in a way that doesn’t cause offence.

“What happened here appears to have been a generalised announcement made to an entire body of students, so I think the way this was managed was very unfortunate and I think an apology has to be given.”

Yesterday, a statement from the school said the assembly was to reminded students of school rules and regulations regarding uniforms.

The statement added: “The school continues to look after the pastoral care needs of all students through its excellent pastoral care/student support systems in the school.

“Any queries in relation to the above from parents or students will be dealt with in the normal way through the usual school channels.”