Carlow connections to Bloody Sunday 1920

By Charlie Keegan

SATURDAY 21 November was the 100th anniversary of Bloody Sunday, when 14 innocent people, including Tipperary footballer Michael (Mick) Hogan, were shot to death in Croke Park after Black and Tans opened fire on the unarmed crowd. The Croke Park massacre, which took place during a Gaelic football challenge match between Tipperary and Dublin, was in reprisal for the assassination that Sunday morning by the IRA of 14 members of the crown forces. The killings of the intelligence officers took place primarily at a series of houses where these men were staying overnight on the southside of Dublin’s inner city.

The excellent one-hour documentary by journalist Michael Foley titled Bloody Sunday, 1920– screened on RTÉ One last week – provided footage from that dark, blood-letting and pivotal time during the War of Independence.

The Croke Park attack had a number of strong connections to Co Carlow.

Michael Foley’s documentary showed Eamon Hogan, nephew of Michael Hogan, at the spot on the Croke Park pitch where his uncle Mick was shot. Eamon is a retired member of An Garda Síochána who had long service for the force in Tullow and lives in Ballymurphy, Tullow.

A native of Grangemockler, Co Tipperary, Eamon served in Newbridge and Naas before being appointed to Tullow, where he served for over 25 years. He played Gaelic football for Tullow over a number of years, being a strong and determined defender and midfielder. Eamon is married to the former Rosaleen Dempsey from Newbridge.

Eamon’s daughter Louise is farming the small-scale Hogan farmstead in Grangemockler and living in Leighlinbridge. She is the youngest of three children – her sister Elaine lives in Fairfield, Connecticut, USA while brother Leonard lives in Spain’s Basque Country.

Louise discovered a treasure trove of dozens of letters to the family of Michael Hogan following his assassination, at the Hogan family home in Grangemockler.

Writing in the Review section of the Irish Independent, Louise Hogan, a former journalist with that newspaper, stated: ‘I stumbled across them (letters) while clearing out an old chest that had stood for decades in the hall of the modest farmhouse, where Mick and his six siblings, including my grandfather Paddy, had grown up. They lay neatly stacked and sandwiched between some well-thumbed old Western novels that were the Netflix of the time.

‘Neatly wrapped in brown paper and tied with string, the small box of envelopes and letters took me back across the century and reconnected me with the heartbreak that touched my family and many other families after Bloody Sunday. It was like a time capsule stored for the future. The beautiful penmanship, the empathy and eloquence shone out across the century from the now browned and yellowed writing paper.’

Louise Hogan wrote that the letters are not just historic but left a personal imprint on her family. The letters are presently on loan to the GAA Museum in Croke Park.

Michael Hogan’s memory is immortalised within the GAA as the Hogan Stand in Croke Park is named after him.

John and Alicia (née McNally) McDonnell from Old Leighlin, Co Carlow were parents of the McDonnell brothers Paddy and Johnny, who played for Dublin that fateful day. Paddy ‘Macker’, as he was known to all in Dublin, was an outstanding midfielder-cum-centre-forward, who finished his playing days at full-forward, while Johnny was a long-time goalkeeper for the Dubs.

Paddy won All-Ireland medals in 1922 and 1923 with Dublin and was captain in 1923. He and Johnny played for the St Laurence O’Toole club and they won ten Dublin senior football championships between 1918 and 1931.

Paddy figured prominently on Leinster Railway Cup teams over a long playing career, his last appearance for his province coming at the age of 40. He also took part in the Tailteann Games of 1924 and 1928. He served as chairman of Dublin County Board of the GAA from 1934 to 1939.

Paddy was a past pupil at O’Connell’s Schools CBS in Dublin and a lifelong friend of playwright Seán O’Casey.

Johnny McDonnell had a good knowledge of the Old Leighlin area as evidenced from the contents of a hand-written letter in August 1955 from him to Martin Lynch, also from Old Leighlin and a doyen of the GAA in Co Carlow, serving as county secretary from 1927 to 1942.

Johnny was known as ‘the man in the hat’ – he always played with a soft hat atop his head for club, county, province and country. He won two All-Ireland medals with the Dubs and played in the Tailteann Games of 1924, 1928 and 1932. He also kept goal for Leinster at Railway Cup football level.

There was black-and-white footage of both men speaking during Michael Foley’s documentary about the events of Bloody Sunday in Croke Park, providing a link to the events of that fateful day. The TV programme also traced the series of events which brought about the deaths of the innocent patrons at the game.

Both McDonald brothers were members of E Company, 2nd Battalion, Irish Volunteers serving in Jacob’s garrison under the command of Thomas McDonagh on Easter Monday 1916. Johnny was among the party sent from Jacob’s to reinforce the College of Surgeons garrison on Tuesday of Easter Week.

Jeannie (Jane) Boyle, aged 25, was fleeing the bullets with her fiancé when she was shot. Jane was meant to be married a week later – instead she was buried in her wedding dress.