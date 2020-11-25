Cork school to close for two weeks due to Covid outbreak

Digital Desk Staff

A school in Cork has been forced to shut for 14 days after an outbreak of Covid-19 was detected.

Seventeen students were diagnosed with the virus in Gaelscoil Uí Drisceoil in Glanmire, according to the Irish Examiner.

Parents have been informed that the national school will close until at least December 8th.

The school reportedly has over 200 students enrolled and recorded outbreaks in five separate classrooms.

Containing outbreaks in schools has proven difficult with 54 per cent of cases in people under the age of 14 recorded in October according to the Health Surveillance and Protection Centre (HSPC).

Despite a large second wave of the virus in Ireland, keeping schools open has remained paramount to the Government.

The Minister for Education Norma Foley has previously dismissed the possibility of extending school holidays at Christmas after doing the same at Halloween when daily case numbers were increasing rapidly.

Health authorities insist schools are not a key driver in the transmission of Covid-19, with Minister Foley adding that students have missed time in school due to the first national lockdown in March.

A spokesperson for Gaelscoil Uí Drisceoil confirmed that all parents had been informed of the outbreak and said HSE guidelines “have been followed at all times”.