Covid-19 in Ireland: Latest county-by-county data

Kenneth Fox

Donegal continues to be the county with the highest 14-day incidence rate in the country with a current rate of 240.0, according to data from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC).

From the period of November 10th up until midnight on November 23rd, Donegal recorded 382 cases of Covid-19.

The county with the second highest incidence rate during this period was Louth which has a rate of 221.8, followed by Limerick which has a rate of 192.4.

Louth recorded a total of 273 cases of Covid-19 in the past 14 days and Limerick recorded 375 cases of the virus.

Overall, Ireland recorded a total of 5,131 cases of Covid-19 in this 14-day period and currently has an incidence rate of 107.75.

Compared with other European countries, Ireland has one of the lowest incidence rates throughout Europe.

The only other countries with lower 14 day incidence rates are Iceland with a rate of 51.5 and Finland which has a rate of 75.8.

According to the latest HPSC data, 2,036 cases of Covid-19 were associated with clusters or 39.68 per cent of all cases.

647 healthcare workers contracted Covid-19 during this period and 339 people ended up in hospital with the virus.

Age breakdown

The median age of those who contracted Covid-19 during this period was 35 years of age.

The current trend of Covid-19 is a positive one as numbers continue to decrease across the country. 14 days ago Ireland recorded 7,212 cases of the virus compared to 5,131 recorded on November 23rd.

In the most recent 14-day period, both 25-34 year olds and 35-44 year olds accounted for 793 cases of Covid-19. This is followed by 45-54 year olds who accounted for 715 new cases.

In terms of the numbers of those hospitalised, 75-84 year olds accounted for 100 people who were admitted to hospital with the virus. Those aged 85 years or over accounted for 61 people who were hospitalised with Covid-19.

Yesterday, the Department of Health confirmed six further deaths and 226 new cases of Covid-19 in the Republic.

Last night’s cases saw a slightly older median age of 42 years old, with 56 per cent of the cases under 45 years of age.