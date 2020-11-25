Death notices

Joseph (Doney) Curran

Linkardstown Avenue, Tinryland and formerly of Ballybar Upper, Tinryland, Carlow, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loving family, on 24 November at St Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny.

Beloved husband of the late Mary, much loved father of John, Martin and Joe and cherished brother of Pat, Eamonn, Anthony, Nancy, Kathleen, Anne and the late Dan, Sean, Anthony and Margaret.

He will be sadly missed by his loving partner Mary and her daughter Jennifer, sons, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, daughters-in-law Mary, Caroline and Catherine, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at his son Joe’s residence, Linkardstown Avenue, Tinryland (R93 C8W2). Removal from there on Thursday at 10.30am to St Joseph’s Church, Tinryland, arriving for Funeral Mass at 11a.m.

Burial afterwards in the adjoining Cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to The Friends of St Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny.