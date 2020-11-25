Family and friends mourn the passing of much-loved John





By Charlie Keegan

JOHN Farrell, The Willows, Hacketstown Road, Carlow lost his long and brave battle with motor neurone disease (MND) on Saturday night, 14 November, passing away peacefully at his home, surrounded by his loving family.

News of John’s death was greeted with feelings of deep and sincere regret for a man who enjoyed well-earned popularity within his local community. Many of the online condolence messages to John’s wife Martina and parents John Joe and Madeline (née Browne) attested to him as being one of nature’s gentlemen.

Aged 50 – he would have celebrated his 51st birthday on 19 December – John was diagnosed with MND in May 2018. Throughout his illness, he demonstrated tremendous resilience, maintaining a positive outlook at all times and not allowing his condition to define his life.

Wife Martina (née Fitzgerald), formerly of Springfield Drive, Rathnapish, was a tremendous source of support and encouragement throughout her husband’s two-and-a-half-year fight with the incurable disease. Martina and John have one son, 12-year-old John, while Martina has a 30-year-old daughter, Justine.

A native of Graiguecullen and one of a family of three, John grew up in the family home at Riverside, Hanover, attending the local CBS schools. Known affectionately as ‘Rasher’, John was the long-serving and highly popular manager of Penneys in Carlow Shopping Centre – Penneys staff throughout the country have been very supportive of John during his illness, and many of them took part in fundraising ventures for their work colleague.

John started out at the bottom of the rung with Penneys over 30 years ago, being employed first in 1990 at the company’s Newbridge store before being appointed manager of the Mullingar outlet in 1994. In 1999 he came to his native Carlow in the same capacity. He made the journey to manager by dint of hard work, allied to his outgoing personality and willingness to go the extra mile for his customers.

Before illness struck, John was a keen cyclist, clocking up big mileage on the bike. He played football and was a talented golfer. It is a measure of how this brave man’s world was turned upside down so swiftly that in 2018 he won the captain’s prize, the professional’s prize and was voted Golfer of the Year at Mountrath Golf Club, where he played with his dad John Joe.

John was also an avid and talented skier, regularly taking to the ski slopes of Italy and Austria. He went skiing with members of the Kissane family from Mountrath and through that association became close friends with Kevin Kissane. Kevin, a nurse at St Dympna’s Hospital in Carlow, called to see John twice or three times weekly.

A fundraising campaign was undertaken by family, neighbours and friends in 2019 to raise the necessary monies to reconfigure the Farrell home at The Willows to meet John’s physical needs. The money raised was used to install a lift in the two-storey house, which allowed for mobility and independent living for John in his final year. That work was completed in August 2019; in July of that year, a special bathroom for John’s needs was also provided.

A major table quiz in July of last year in the Seven Oaks Hotel raised €6,000. At that time, John told The Nationalist that MND had struck him “without warning” and at a stage when he was in the prime of life. The decline in his health was rapid and within a month he was diagnosed with Motor Neurone Disease.

John was only son of John Joe and Madeline (née Browne), who survive him, while he had two sisters, Paula and Gillian.

The funeral Mass for John Farrell was celebrated in the Church of the Holy Family, Askea on Monday morning, 16 November, by Fr Paddy Byrne, PP, Abbeyleix, a former neighbour and friend in Carlow of the Farrell family.

In a homily at the end of Mass, David Morgan, John’s lifelong friend and former neighbour in Riverside, paid a lovely tribute to the qualities of John, remembering anecdotes from growing up together and making particular reference to the bravery with which John faced his illness.

Following Mass, John was laid to rest in St Mary’s Cemetery, with Fr Paddy reciting the final prayers at the graveside.

Besides wife Martina, his parents and sisters, John is survived by his mother-in-law Patty Fitzgerald, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, aunts, uncles, extended family, former Penneys colleagues and his many friends.

Martina extended a special word of thanks to her neighbours Sandra and Liam Delaney and Theresa Murphy in The Willows and also John’s carers’ over the past year, Sandra Foley and Richard Shanahan, for their kindness to John and herself throughout John’s illness.

May John’s gentle soul rest in peace.