Health Minister announces extension of suicide reduction strategy to 2024

The Minister for Health, Stephen Donnelly and Minister of State for Mental Health, Mary Butler have announced the extension of Ireland’s national strategy to reduce suicide to 2024.

They said that since 2015, the strategy which is known as Connecting for Life has provided a nationwide, cross-sectoral approach to reducing self-harm and suicide rates in Ireland.

It was due to end in 2020 but has now been extended to 2024 to allow the strategy to continue a whole-of-Government and whole-of-society approach to suicide prevention.

They said the extension approved yesterday by Government will allow for:

The continuation of the Cross-Sectoral Connecting for Life Implementation Steering Group, for senior leadership and oversight of the Strategy.

A continued coordination and implementation role for the HSE National Office for Suicide Prevention (NOSP), with a current budget of €13 million per annum.

Some of the strategic goals of Connecting for Life include: better understanding of suicidal behaviour, supporting communities to prevent and respond to suicidal behaviour and targeted approaches for those vulnerable to suicide.

Improving attitudes

Speaking about the extension, Minister Donnelly said: “Preventing the tragedy of suicide is a priority for this Government.

“This can only be done through ensuring those who are vulnerable have access to the care that they need, supporting communities to prevent and respond to suicidal behaviour, and improving attitudes to and understanding of suicidal behaviour, mental health and wellbeing.”

Meanwhile, Minister Butler added: “One death to suicide is one death too many. Suicide is a complex, multifaceted issue with many contributing causes. It affects the whole community. It is important that strong supports are in place to help family, friends and the community.”

She said the extension of the national strategy provides an opportunity to continue to reduce the suicide and self-harm rates in the whole population and among priority groups, including members of the Traveller community, people experiencing homelessness, and LGBTQ+ people.