IT Carlow to host virtual open day

By Elizabeth Lee

RESTRICTION of movement for third-level students during these Covid times have forced colleges around Ireland to think of new ways of doing things, so IT Carlow is hosting a virtual open day to give potential students a chance to explore their courses and facilities tomorrow, Thursday. Guidance counsellors are invited to participate in a Zoom session with the IT Carlow president Dr Patricia Mulcahy, where she will talk about new developments and opportunities at the institute.

The event will also feature a student room where, in a peer-to-peer session, IT Carlow students will chat to potential students about their courses and college life.

Visitors to www.itcarlowvirtualopenday.ie can also take a campus tour; hear about the range of different courses, such as business, engineering, science and health, humanities and computing; participate in live question and answer sessions with the faculty teams; get advice and guidance on fees, grants, scholarships and the college’s different access routes. The virtual open day will take place on Thursday 26 November from 10am to 3pm via www.itcarlowvirtualopenday.ie.

“Our last virtual open day was a huge success and we are delighted to be able to bring IT Carlow to potential new students once again, this time with several new features, such as our student room and guidance counsellor session with Dr Mulcahy,” said Alison Moore, schools liaison officer for IT Carlow. “Now is the time when students start thinking about their CAO choices and our virtual open day has everything to assist them with their decision making.”

To attend IT Carlow’s virtual open day, visit www.itcarlowvirtualopenday.ie from 10am to 3pm on Thursday 26 November.