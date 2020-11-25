Man shot through front door in Derry

Wednesday, November 25, 2020

Digital Desk Staff

A man has been shot through the front door of his home in Co Derry.

The PSNI say the victim in his 30s heard a knock at the door of his house in Coleraine last night, and two shots were then fired.

The incident occurred at about 10.30pm and the man has been taken to hospital with his injuries.

The PSNI added: “Two men were seen leaving the area and heading towards the Winston Way area following the incident.”

An investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact the PSNI.

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More National News

Calls for Carlow school to apologise for comments to female students

Wednesday, 25/11/20 - 9:53am

Cork school to close for two weeks due to Covid outbreak

Wednesday, 25/11/20 - 9:15am

McEntee refusal to answer Woulfe questions ‘dangerous for democracy’ says TD

Wednesday, 25/11/20 - 8:54am