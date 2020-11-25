Man shot through front door in Derry

Digital Desk Staff

A man has been shot through the front door of his home in Co Derry.

The PSNI say the victim in his 30s heard a knock at the door of his house in Coleraine last night, and two shots were then fired.

The incident occurred at about 10.30pm and the man has been taken to hospital with his injuries.

Police are investigating a shooting incident in Coleraine last night (Tuesday 24th November). pic.twitter.com/OP1nkvgGaV — Police Service NI (@PoliceServiceNI) November 25, 2020

The PSNI added: “Two men were seen leaving the area and heading towards the Winston Way area following the incident.”

An investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact the PSNI.