Six deaths and 269 new cases of Covid-19

Kenneth Fox

A further six deaths and an additional 269 cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed this evening by the Department of Health.

With tonight’s figures, there has been a total of 2,033 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland.

There is also now a total of 71,187 confirmed cases of the virus in Ireland.

There are currently 269 people in hospital with Covid-19 and a further 36 people in ICU with the virus.

The Department of Health said of the cases notified today: 123 are men and 146 are women, 64 per cent are under 45 years of age and the median age is 35 years old

Regarding the location of tonight’s cases: 88 are in Dublin, 42 in Cork, 25 in Limerick, 20 in Louth, 16 in Donegal, and the remaining 78 spread across 17 other counties.

It comes as a further seven people with Covid-19 have died in Northern Ireland, according to the region’s Department of Health.

The death toll recorded by the department now stands at 954, while there were also another 533 confirmed cases of the virus recorded in the last 24-hour reporting period.

The department’s daily dashboard said today’s infections figure may be higher than normal due to an “issue with the flow of data” on lab tests carried out through the NHS nationwide programme, which saw yesterday’s figure lower than expected.