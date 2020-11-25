Vaccines are coming, but we still need to do our bit

By Dr Fionnuala Ní Ghrainne

EVERY time I plan to do another article, I wonder what more I can write about in relation to the impact Covid-19 has had on general practice in Ireland. Each week something will have happened to drive home the impact of those changes. So indulge me when I try yet again to explain to our patients why these changes have had to come about.

Everybody is fed up. Everybody is stressed and everybody is more irritable than normal. That includes patients, doctors, nurses and administrative staff! Patients do get frustrated with how to get an appointment, but it is actually very simple. When you ring, you will get a phone consultation with the doctor, who has a detailed discussion with you, taking your history and considering the diagnosis. If a face-to-face consultation is needed, the doctor will arrange that with you within 24 to 48 hours, or at your convenience. Anything more urgent is triaged on a daily basis by our very competent nurses, again by phone, and then the emergency doctor on duty will see face to face whatever needs to be seen on that day.

As I have said in almost every article I have written recently, the coronavirus does not care how we feel, what we expect and how fed up we are; it is still a highly-contagious, potentially serious virus that can have long-term consequences, as we now know. We are all entitled to protect ourselves. Reason must prevail. I have tried on so many occasions to try to explain that to the public, so again, please be patient and be reasonable with us.

Rant over! But Christmas is coming and the numbers are NOT coming down like they should at Level 5. That is most likely because too many people are NOT adhering to public health guidelines, for whatever reasons – frustration, the feeling of infallibility, ignorance, or just plain antisocial behaviour. But we are all responsible and it is up to individuals to protect themselves and their loved ones.

I really want to get back to ‘normal’. This has been the most stressful time of my entire career. I miss my patients, I miss the human interaction, the little chat at the beginning and end of our consultations. I do my best on the phone, but it is not the same. So for the umpteenth time, I reiterate: if we all adhere to best practices we can try to open up somewhat for the Christmas time. But it is one Christmas and the health and safety of our loved ones is paramount. And if the numbers go down, then all the businesses that are seriously suffering from the effects of a second lockdown can open again.

There is hope on the horizon with the arrival of vaccines, developed with new technology. It is amazing what science and medicine can achieve when all the brains of the world work together. When it is considered safe, I will be availing of the vaccine, and as a vaccination programme is rolled out over the next year or two, life will get back to post-Covid normal, whatever that may be. So the marathon will end, but let’s keep our loved ones safe until we hit the finish line.

Stay safe and stay well.