Webinar on plan for high-speed broadband

By Suzanne Pender

NATIONAL Broadband Ireland (NBI), the company working to deliver the government’s National Broadband Plan, will hold a webinar with Carlow County Council later this month. With the issue of broadband more important than ever, the meeting cannot come soon enough, according to local councillors.

Director of services Padraig O’Gorman told the November council meeting that the local authority has been in correspondence with NBI and “a lot of progress has been made since August”. Under the National Broadband Plan, Carlow will see an investment of €32 million in the new high-speed fibre network and, as a result, NBI have been carrying out surveys across the county in recent months.

“They have a presentation they wish to make to Carlow County Council – a webinar, which should take approximately 20 minutes,” stated Mr O’Gorman.

Cllr John Pender described broadband as “a huge issue in rural areas” with so many now continuing to work from home. He pointed out that in the environs of Duckett’s Grove, the broadband was particularly poor and insisted that good broadband was now essential.

“I would ask the chief executive to use all influence she has to get it as quickly and as soon as possible,” said cllr Pender.

