60% drop in HSA Covid inspections since summer

Digital Desk Staff

The Health and Safety Authority (HSA) is now carrying out an average of 60 per cent less Covid-19 inspections and investigations compared to the summer.

Figures show there are around 15 checks a day being carried out.

Between the middle of May and the end of July there were 2,648 Covid-19 related inspections and investigations carried out by the HSA, at an average of 39 per day.

However, since the end of July, just 1,832 checks were completed by the watchdog – with a daily average of 15.

Figures also show, in January the HSA had 105 inspectors – however at the end of August only four had been added despite calls for increased workplace inspections.

The emergence of Covid-19 outbreaks in meat plants and other work settings put added pressure on the number of inspections and investigations that were required.

Solidarity/People Before Profit TD Brid Smith says the number of inspections is very concerning.

“It’s alarming because we cannot keep our regime at such a light touch level that we can’t locate where the pandemic is coming from.

“Also, it assumes that workplaces are safe places and yet, various Parliamentary questions and answers I get back do not indicate that.”

The Department of Business has said over 20,000 Covid-19 compliance checks have been carried out by various Government Departments and bodies since May.