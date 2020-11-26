60% drop in HSA Covid inspections since summer

Thursday, November 26, 2020

Digital Desk Staff

The Health and Safety Authority (HSA) is now carrying out an average of 60 per cent less Covid-19 inspections and investigations compared to the summer.

Figures show there are around 15 checks a day being carried out.

Between the middle of May and the end of July there were 2,648 Covid-19 related inspections and investigations carried out by the HSA, at an average of 39 per day.

However, since the end of July, just 1,832 checks were completed by the watchdog – with a daily average of 15.

Figures also show, in January the HSA had 105 inspectors – however at the end of August only four had been added despite calls for increased workplace inspections.

The emergence of Covid-19 outbreaks in meat plants and other work settings put added pressure on the number of inspections and investigations that were required.

Solidarity/People Before Profit TD Brid Smith says the number of inspections is very concerning.

“It’s alarming because we cannot keep our regime at such a light touch level that we can’t locate where the pandemic is coming from.

“Also, it assumes that workplaces are safe places and yet, various Parliamentary questions and answers I get back do not indicate that.”

The Department of Business has said over 20,000 Covid-19 compliance checks have been carried out by various Government Departments and bodies since May.

