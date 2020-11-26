Carlow Tourism urges shoppers to think local this festive season

By Suzanne Pender

CARLOW Tourism is urging all to consider a tourism-related voucher when thinking of gifting this Christmas.

Two lockdowns have been incredibly difficult on the sector and local people are being asked to play their part in ensuring that tourism in Carlow survives and succeeds in the months and years ahead.

From hotels to restaurants and spa vouchers, canoeing trips, garden centres and retail options, there are plenty of holiday experiences, staycations, daycations and gift options to choose from that can help to reinvigorate this vital sector of local business, which is key to jobs and economic recovery.

“The tourism sector provides a vital local service to residents of the county,” said Michael Walsh, chairman of Carlow Tourism. “After two lockdowns, many in the sector are struggling to survive. Christmas is normally a very busy time for the tourism industry with Santa experiences organised by many members, along with Christmas party nights and lunches,” he said.

“This year is likely to look much different, so people are being encouraged to gift a tourism-focused present to friends and family as we look towards 2021 and the opportunities to reconnect with one another,” said Michael.

“We have many wonderful experiences here on our doorstep and now is the time for Carlovians to discover and enjoy their own county in a more meaningful way than in the past and invite friends and family to enjoy these experiences also.”

With the current lockdown expected to be lifted on Tuesday 1 December, Carlow residents are being encouraged once again to consider a pre-Christmas break in their own county. Commenting on the situation, Fr Conn Ó Maoldhomhnaigh, vice-chairman of Carlow Tourism, said: “We regularly get positive comments from visitors on the quality of the shopping experience to be enjoyed throughout Co Carlow. We’re encouraging Carlow people to get to know their own county as a visitor does and consider a weekend/midweek break, where rest, relaxation and shopping can be enjoyed.

“Every purchase made locally helps to keep businesses in the town and county afloat, especially as we move towards a very different festive season,”

For details on special accommodation offers, visitor experiences and online craft and food options in Co Carlow, visit www.carlowtourism.com/christmas