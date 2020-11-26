Covid-19: Surge in applications for healthcare jobs in Ireland

James Cox

Ireland saw a huge rise in applications for healthcare positions amid the second wave of Covid-19, according to a new study.

The study from Occupop revealed a significant spike in applications for healthcare roles, with data indicating applications have tripled in the sector since 2019.

Meanwhile, almost 70,000 applications for healthcare positions were made through the recruitment platform this year alone, in comparison to just over 23,000 in 2019 while hires have also seen a marked increase.

The new data indicates a sharp rise in the number of candidates seeking jobs within the industry, which has previously struggled to find enough talent to fill new and existing roles. The most applied for positions include:

Healthcare assistants : 47.4 per cent

: 47.4 per cent Administration : 31 per cent

: 31 per cent Nursing and Midwifery : 8.5 per cent

: 8.5 per cent Allied Health Professionals: 6.2 per cent

Coinciding with the onset of Ireland’s second wave, October saw the highest level of jobs engagement within the healthcare sector, with seen than the previous year.

Occupop’s data reveals that April, the month after the pandemic struck, saw a record number of hires in healthcare roles, with the month’s figures representing a year-on-year increase eight times over.

Second wave

Occupop co-founder David Banaghan said: “The Covid-19 crisis has created a sizable surge in demand for healthcare roles, which, as our report shows, has been fulfilled to a certain extent by significant increases in applications this year.

“Our report indicates April, May and June this year were the top three months for hires across healthcare which remains a key sector in the battle against the pandemic.

“While the sector remains under pressure due to the second wave, there is an unprecedented level of engagement which indicates the industry is trying its best to recruit the numbers needed to keep the increasing Covid-19 cases under control. ”