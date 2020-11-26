Death notices and funeral announcements

Collette English

Skenagun, Castledermot, Co Kildare and formerly of Knocknagee, Co Carlow, on 26 November 2020. At home surrounded by her loving family. Following a illness borne with courage and dignity.

Beloved wife of Pat and mother to Patrina, Olivia and Michael, (singer). Sadly missed by her husband, son, daughters, grandchildren Kayla, Dara and Jack, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, sons-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family relatives and friends.

Due to government guidelines Colett’s funeral will take place for family and close friends. Reposing at her home with Removal on Saturday 28 November, to The Church of The Assumptiom, Castledermot arriving for Requiem Mass at 11am followed by burial immediately afterwards in Moone Cemetery, Co Kildare.

Seamus (Shamie) Byrne

Shamie, Rathnafishogue, Hacketstown, Co. Carlow – 23 November 2020 suddenly at his residence (retired postman); predeceased by his parents Peter and Elizabeth, brother Peter and nephews Peter and Gerard; survived by his sisters Marie and Lily, nephews, nieces, neighbours, relatives and friends.

In line with current government and HSE guidelines regarding public gatherings Seamus’s Funeral will be private. Removal from Halligan’s Funeral Home, Station Road, Rathvilly on Thursday evening at 6.30 o’c to St. Brigid’s Church, Hacketstown arriving for 7 o’c reception prayers (max 25 people in Church). Requiem Mass on Friday morning at 11 o’c with burial afterwards in Hacketstown Cemetery. Seamus’s Funeral Mass can be viewed live on the following link www.hacketstownparish.ie.