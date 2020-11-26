Free parking in Christmas run-up in Carlow

There will be free car parking in areas of Carlow town in the run-up to Christmas, the council have revealed.

There will be free car parking at the car parks at the Town Hall, Green Bank Road and Visual.

Pay and display zones will have free parking between 9.30am-12noon and 3-6.30pm.

30 minutes on-street parking will continue on Tullow Street, upper and lower, Dublin Street, Kennedy Avenue, Potato Market and Castle Street.

The free parking will come into affect on 2 December and last until 2 January.