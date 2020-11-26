Government gives Santa all-clear to visit Ireland as essential worker

By Michelle McGlynn

People around Ireland can rest easy as the Government has confirmed that Santa Claus is free to visit this year amid Covid-19 restrictions.

Mr Claus has been given the go-ahead to bring presents to children all around the country on Christmas Eve, as he is classified as an essential worker.

Any little ones who were worried that Mr Claus might not be able to travel because of the Covid-19 pandemic can rest assured that it is business as usual.

Minister for Foreign Affairs, Simon Coveney, said the Government has been working on the matter for several weeks.

The delivery of gifts to good children is considered essential work and so St Nick’s journey to and around the country is permitted.

Two metres

There is no need for to Santa to self-quarantine for 14 days when he arrives, so there will not be any delays and he will be able to visit each house on Christmas Eve.

However, in a very important message, Mr Coveney said that everyone must keep at least two metres away from him while he is here.

So in order to keep Mr Claus safe, everyone should be tucked up in bed before he arrives.

The visit of Santa Claus is something that will remain consistent

“He appreciates the fact that Ireland has ensured that in a very, very different Christmas in 2020, the visit of Santa Claus is something that will remain consistent,” said Mr Coveney.

US infectious disease expert Dr Anthony Fauci has said previously that Mr Claus is immune to the virus.

“Santa is exempt from this because Santa, of all the good qualities, has a lot of good innate immunity,” Dr Fauci explained.