Latest Carlow Covid-19 figures

Less than five cases of Covid-19 were recorded in Carlow on Thursday evening as three more deaths were reported nationally.

The exact Carlow number of new cases is not known but is between 1-4.

There have been 47 cases in the last two weeks in Carlow. However, in the last six days, between 0-2 cases have been reported on a daily basis marking another decline in new cases locally. The Covid rate in Carlow is 77 cases per 100,000 is well below the national average of 103 cases.

Of the 334 new cases notified today nationally:

162 are men / 171 are women

64% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 35 years old

119 in Dublin, 29 in Kilkenny, 23 in Limerick, 20 in Donegal, 19 in Tipperary, 19 in Cork, with the remaining 106 spread across 19 other counties.

As of 2pm today 246 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 35 are in ICU. 15 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.