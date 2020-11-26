Man arrested following attempted armed robbery in Donegal

James Cox

Gardaí have arrested a man in his early 60s in connection with the attempted armed robbery of Clonmany Post Office, Co Donegal, on November 11th.

Shortly after 5pm on Wednesday, November 11th, a man entered Clonmany Post Office, produced what was believed to be a handgun and demanded money.

A post office worker retreated to a back room and raised the alarm. The man left the scene and nothing was stolen.

Gardaí responded shortly after the panic alarm was activated.

At 5.30pm on Tuesday, November 24th, a man was arrested at an Operation Fanacht checkpoint in Bridgend, Donegal in connection with this incident.

He is currently detained at Buncrana Garda Station under Section 30 Offences Against The State Act.

An Garda Síochána has been working closely with the PSNI in relation to this incident, and they are assisting in this investigation.