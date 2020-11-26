Nphet strongly opposed to parts of Government’s lockdown exit plan

By Digital Desk Staff

The National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) has signalled strong opposition to some parts of the Government’s plan to exit the country’s current lockdown, it is understood.

The Irish Times reports that the position taken by the Government’s public health experts over an exit from Level 5 is considerably tougher than the approach favoured by Government.

It comes as Nphet came together for a lengthy meeting on Wednesday, ahead of a Government decision on lifting current restrictions and managing the spread of Covid-19 throughout the Christmas period.

Chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan briefed the Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly last night following the meeting, while Mr Donnelly was in contact with senior Government figures this morning.

A letter formally outlining the Nphet advice has not yet been received by Government.

Reopening plans

The Government has signalled that current restrictions will be eased next week, allowing non-essential retail and some services to reopen.

It is also expected that restaurants and pubs serving food will be allowed open later in the month.

The Tánaiste, Leo Varadkar, said it is likely that household visits will be permitted for a two-week period around Christmas, allowing people to visit their families.

However, two sources familiar with the issue now say that the Nphet advice is likely to signal opposition to some aspects of the planned reopening.

This will complicate matters for the Government, as it prepares to announce the details of the reopening on Friday.

A meeting of the Cabinet sub-committee on Covid-19 is scheduled to take place later on Thursday, where senior members of the Government, senior Nphet members and HSE chiefs are due to finalise the plans which will be put to the Cabinet tomorrow.