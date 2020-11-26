Rathvilly historian unearths hidden gems from the 1800s

By Suzanne Pender

A SNAPSHOT into the social history of Rathvilly has been unearthed in the form of an old grocer’s accounts book dating back to the 1800s and lots of photographs of times past in the village.

Well-known local historian Tommy Doyle from Rathvilly has this week reached into his collection of historical items to highlight a grocery accounts book and a collection of old photographs of Rathvilly.

The grocer’s accounts book was discovered about 20 years ago while workmen were thatching the roof of a house just outside Rathvilly.

The old book, believed to date from the 1800s, contains pages and pages of people’s weekly purchases, with everything from a pound of butter, which cost one shilling and nine pence, to three stone of coal for six shillings and a halfpenny.

Tobacco was the princely sum of four-and-a-half shillings, while milk was tuppence.

“It seems to be an old accounts book from a shop. It was discovered in the attic of the house while it was being thatched. That old house has been demolished since and a new house in its place,” explains Tommy.

Another fascinating item Tommy has is a rare photograph of the old chapel in Rathvilly.

The photograph dates from the mid- to late-1800s before this original chapel was demolished to make way for the new chapel St Patrick’s Church, Rathvilly.

Tommy explains that the Tobin family from Rathmore had the photograph of the old chapel, believed to be the only one is existence.

“The altar rails from the old chapel were brought to Talbotstown and Tynock and used there, some time in the late- to mid-1800s as they were building St Patrick’s. The old chapel was beside the graveyard, but it has completely disappeared now,” said Tommy.

Tommy also has a number of old photographs of Rathvilly, including ones from the 1800s as well as a very memorable photograph from 1961, when Rathvilly proudly won its first National Tidy Towns title.