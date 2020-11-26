The Wonderful World of Roald Dahl revealed as Late Late Toy Show theme

James Cox

The Wonderful World of Roald Dahl will be the theme for this year’s Late Late Toy Show.

The opening number will see host Ryan Tubridy transform into Fantastic Mr Fox and it will also feature other favourites from the world of Dahl including Matilda, Willy Wonka’s Oompa Loompas, and a nod to James and the Giant Peach.

The opening number, some of which was filmed at The Library of the Royal Irish Academy against the ‘beautiful and fitting backdrop of endless shelves of books’, will then be bouncing over to Tubridy and dancers live in studio this Friday night.

A surprise song for the opening will be revealed on Friday night.

Tubridy said: “This has been a year like no other, and therefore requires an opening like no other. The Wonderful World of Roald Dahl is one that understands children in a way that no one else ever has.

“He knew that there could be a sadness to the world at times, but that there’s also great love and mischief and fun to be found. All of those factors have been combined to bring what we hope is a joyful, beautiful, and wonderful opening like no other to this year’s Late Late Toy Show.”

A second musical performance including Tubridy will take place halfway through the show.

Traditionally, sick children from LauraLynn, The Jack & Jill Children’s Foundation, CHI at Temple Street and CHI at Crumlin would be invited to come and visit The Late Late Toy Show set.

Remote performance

This year, as Covid restrictions have prevented this from happening, some children from Crumlin, Temple Street, Jack & Jill and LauraLynn have been asked to take part in a special performance on the show, filmed remotely, so that they can still play a very special role in the evening.

Toys have kindly been sent in from toy retailers all around the country, and the toys demoed by children on The Late Late Toy Show will be donated to charities across the country in time for Christmas.