Tie a yellow ribbon on the Rotary tree to help local charities

By Charlie Keegan

THE Rotary Club of Carlow’s Tree of Remembrance on Barrack Street has become a feature of Christmas in the county town.

The tree gives people an opportunity to remember loved ones, while providing the Rotary Club with an opportunity to raise much-needed funds for its charities.

Rotary president Sinéad McAuliffe commented: “Visiting the Tree of Remembrance has become a tradition in many homes around Carlow and we felt that it was important to continue it this year with additional safety measures in place.”

Sinéad continued: “You can visit the tree and donate. And as there are many people who may not be able to return home for Christmas this year, or may not be able to visit the tree, donations can be made at www.idonate.ie/remembrancetreecarlow.

People can leave a comment to remember a loved one and it will be transcribed onto a ribbon and hung up on the tree.

Money raised this year will be used to support Delta Centre Carlow, Éist Cancer Support Carlow, St Vincent de Paul Carlow and Bethany House Day Care Centre, Alzheimer Society.

Sinéad McAuliffe thanked all those who make the Carlow Tree of Remembrance possible every year, including Rotary members, Carlow County Council, Barry O’Neill, Douglas Murray, Gaelcholáiste Cheatharlach, CBS Carlow, Touchpoint Media, the charities and Unum Ireland Ltd, who are the tree sponsors, along with the many friends of the Rotary Club of Carlow.”