Cabinet approves multi-phase plan to reopen economy

breakingnews.ie desk

The Cabinet has approved a multi-phase plan to reopen the economy and society after six weeks of national Covid-19 restrictions.

Hotels, retail, churches, gyms and museums will open from Tuesday, The Irish Times reports.

The Cabinet met earlier today to sign off on the country’s exit from Level 5 restrictions.

Restaurants and gastropubs are due to open next Friday.

In terms of travel, the Government’s plan is to ask people to stay in their county until December 18th, with exemptions for essential travel.

According to The Irish Examiner, home visits for up to three households will then be allowed after December 18th, along with a relaxation of travel rules meaning people can move throughout the country to visit relations for Christmas.

The period for relaxed travel restrictions will run until January 6th.

However, sources told The Irish Times the Government is considering guidance rather than regulations on the mixing of households.

A full announcement is expected at 6pm this evening from Taoiseach Micheál Martin.