Carlow PPN recognised in annual report

The work of the Carlow Public Participation Network (PPN) was recognised as the national annual report was recently launched.

PPNs thrive on the principle of community engagement and the Carlow PPN had 413 members in 2019.

PPNS regularly hold workshops and public consultations to facilitate this engagement which is making a tangible difference and strengthening communities around the country. For example, Carlow PPN launched the Community Consultation Toolkit in February and conducted a Wellbeing Vision to the 3 Municipal Districts of Carlow. The National PPN Conference was also hosted by Carlow Public Participation Network and Carlow County Council in October and they organised the PPN stand at the National Ploughing Championships in Fenagh, raising the PPN profile and showcasing the work that is carried out on a yearly basis.

The Minister of State with responsibility for Community Development and Charities, Joe O’Brien, TD, today launched the 2019 Annual Report of the Public Participation Networks.

This is the fourth Annual Report on the Public Participation Networks (PPNs), which were established to facilitate active citizen participation in policymaking at local authority level. The report provides a positive reflection of the variety of work done as well as showing continued growth throughout the country.

Speaking about the launch of the annual report Minister O’Brien said:

“This report shows that PPNs are having the desired impact and have achieved a huge amount in the short space of time since they were founded in 2014. The report also shows that there were 15,599 voluntary groups registered to the Network in 2019. At a national level, 928 PPN representatives gave volunteer-led groups a voice on 424 local authority boards or committees in 2019. This clearly demonstrates that PPNs are continuing to be a success.”

Regarding the increase in membership, Minister O’Brien added:

“These figures are a great indicator of the vibrancy and energy of the community and voluntary sector in Ireland, especially at a local level, and the role played by PPNs in local policy making and networking.”

PPNs are continuing to have a positive relationship with local authorities and are collaborating on several projects. For example, they are raising awareness of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals and influencing policy to assist in achieving them at a local level.

Other PPNs are using their member groups’ experience to help local authorities improve accessibility for people with disabilities and dementia and to help people from marginalised communities to sit on local authority boards. The 2019 Annual Report highlights further examples of PPN activities and impacts.

In conclusion, the Minister also acknowledged the work that PPNs carried out during the Covid-19 outbreak:

“PPNs have been pivotal in organising the community response and ensuring that the needs of vulnerable people were met during this period of uncertainty. I am grateful for their work in this area and I am committed to make sure that the Public Participation Network in this country goes from strength to strength.”

The report can be downloaded from the Department of Rural and Community Development website.