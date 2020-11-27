Christmas lights turned on in Bagenalstown on Sunday

Bagenalstown is going to host a drive thru Christmas event as it switches on its Christmas lights on Sunday.

Billed as Christmas by the Barrow, the vintage cars and tractors will be doing a route around Bagenalstown. As they drive down streets, businesses will turn on their Christmas lights as the vehicles drive past their premises.

The street Christmas Lights will be turning on simultaneously with the businesses as the vehicles drive past. The route will finish in the Market Square where the Christmas tree’s lights will be turned on by Santa Claus. Social distancing restrictions will apply with face masks being worn. This event will take place in Bagenalstown at 3:30pm.