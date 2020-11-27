Coronavirus: Seven further deaths and 206 new cases reported

Tomas Doherty

Seven further deaths and 206 new cases of Covid-19 have been recorded in the Republic.

There has now been a total of 2,043 coronavirus-related deaths.

Of the new cases, 56 per cent are in people aged under 45, with 64 cases located in Dublin, 23 in Limerick, 20 in Donegal, 18 in Cork, 14 in Louth, 14 in Meath, and the remaining 53 cases spread across 18 other counties in the Republic.

Some 253 Covid-19 patients are in hospital, with 35 in intensive case.

Counties Donegal and Louth have the highest infection rates in the State.

In Donegal, the 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population is 216, and in Louth it now stands at 199.4. The lowest rate is in Leitrim at 31.2.

Death toll

This comes as the official death toll from coronavirus on the island of Ireland passed 3,000 after a further 12 deaths were reported by the Northern Ireland Department of Health.

The number of Covid-related deaths in the North now stands at 974, while there were also another 391 confirmed cases of the disease recorded in the last 24-hour reporting period.

With 2,043 coronavirus-related deaths in the Republic, the total fatalities on the island has reached 3,017.

Official figures show hospitals in Northern Ireland recorded their highest number of Covid-19-related deaths in the week to November 20th.

Almost 60 per cent of fatalities happened in hospitals but a third were in care homes.

Statistics agency Nisra said: “The 69 Covid-19 deaths occurring in hospital this week represents the largest weekly number in this setting since the start of the pandemic in March 2020.”