Covid support for shuttered Carlow businesses

Around hundred Carlow businesses who were forced to close due to Covid have registered for a special support scheme.

The businesses have registered the Covid Restrictions Support Scheme (CRSS) which was brought in during the second lockdown and the figure is accurate up to 23 November.

Up to 23 November 2020, 8,300 businesses have nationally registered for CRSS in respect of 8,900 business premises. A further 4,300 applications are currently being processed by Revenue.

The scheme is available to those that have suffered an 80% decline in turnover during the period of closure.

Those eligible businesses will receive a maximum €5,000 cash payment under the CRSS. That payment will come from the Revenue Commissioners in the form of an advanced tax credit.

Businesses that can’t reopen in December are to receive a double payment of the government’s CRSS for a three-week period beginning 21 December.