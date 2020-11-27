Fianna Fáil TD calls for country to move to Level 2

By Vivienne Clarke

The country should move to Level 2 when current Level 5 restrictions are lifted, Fianna Fáil TD Jim O’Callaghan has said.

Speaking on Newstalk Breakfast, Mr O’Callaghan said he had opposed going to Level 5 as he thought no matter what steps were taken, the numbers surrounding Covid-19 would go up again when restrictions were lifted.

He said it was his personal view that the Irish public needed to see the benefit of the recent six-week lockdown.

“People need to see benefit at the end of the process,” he said.

It was not acceptable to shut down the country when there was a health issue, he added.

However, he said Covid-19 was a dangerous disease and there was a need to recognise personal responsibility. “People have to be extremely careful.”

Younger people

The consequences of the disease were known, but it was only now that the negative impact of the lockdown was being experienced, Mr O’Callaghan said.

He said he wanted to see restrictions lifted so young people could return to their pastimes.

“The number of cases are going to go up no matter what we do – Level 2 or Level 3. We have learned a lot since the last lockdown, it is household visits that are the primary cause,” he said.

Mr O’Callaghan said he would allow bars and restaurants to open because they have robust protection measures in place.

The second wave had not been as bad as the first wave, he said. During the first wave between February and June there were 1,736 deaths of those with Covid-19, while between July and November the number of deaths from the virus was 300.

“We’re getting better,” he said.

His comments come as Cabinet Ministers will meet this afternoon to finalise the approach to be taken over the coming weeks, as the country exits its current Level 5 lockdown.

The HSE’s executive director has acknowledged there may be a spike in Covid-19 cases after Christmas, but added a lockdown was not inevitable if action was taken by the Irish public.

The National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) has called for pubs and restaurants to only offer takeaway and delivery services over Christmas — advice the Government is expected to reject.