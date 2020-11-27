Gardaí renew appeal for information regarding Cork shooting

  • Home >
Friday, November 27, 2020

Digital Desk Staff

Gardaí have renewed their appeal for information regarding a shooting last year in which a man was injured in Co Cork.

A lone gunman shot the man a number of times as he was about to get into his car in the Chapelgate area of Ballyvolane at approximately 7.40pm on Friday, November 29th, 2019.

The gunman initially hid under a truck and then fled the scene on foot.

The injured man in his 40s, was taken by ambulance to Cork University Hospital where he was in a stable condition.

Gardaí tonight have carried out a checkpoint at the junction of Chapelgate and Glenheights Road in a further attempt to appeal for witnesses.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact Mayfield Garda Station.

