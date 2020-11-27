Ireland will move to Level 3 as seven more deaths reported

Less than five cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in Carlow on Friday evening as the easing of Level 5 restrictions were announced.

The exact Carlow number is not known but is between 1-4. There were 206 reported nationally along with seven deaths.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has also confirmed that Ireland will move to Level 3 with modifications of the Government’s Living with Covid plan from 1 December.

Until 18 December, people are being asked to stay within their county and continue not to mix with other households, unless they are part of your support bubble.

Following 18 December, restrictions will be eased to allow travel outside the county and for household visits with people from two other households. These eased restrictions will remain in place until 6 January.

Retail shops may reopen from Tuesday.

Places of worships will also be permitted to reopen from 1 December with up to 50 people, in addition to museums, galleries and cinemas, with increased measures.

On 4 December, restaurants, gastro pubs and hotels may reopen for indoor dining, but ‘wet pubs’ which do not serve food will have to remain closed, excluding delivery and take-away services.

Of the cases notified today:

101 are men / 105 are women

67% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 34 years old

64 in Dublin, 23 in Limerick, 20 in Donegal, 18 in Cork, 14 in Louth, 14 in Meath, and the remaining 53 cases in 18 counties.

As of 2pm today 248 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 35 are in ICU. 10 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.